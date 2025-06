Mundial de Clubes: Ángel Di María aclaró el festejo que hizo tras el gol de penal

43'+3' BENFICA GOAL | Di María



Ice cold from Di María.

The Argentine steps up and buries the penalty with style.

Benfica back in it.



