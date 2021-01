El gesto de Messi que muestra por qué también es el Nº1 fuera de la cancha

Leo #Messi, ≥ 15 goals in the last 15 seasons



17 in 06/07

16 in 07/08

38 in 08/09

47 in 09/10

53 in 10/11

73 in 11/12

60 in 12/13

41 in 13/14

58 in 14/15

41 in 15/16

54 in 16/17

45 in 17/18

51 in 18/19

31 in 19/20

15 in 20/21 ... and counting. pic.twitter.com/eQuev5KEWA