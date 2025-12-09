Premios Globos de Oro 2026: lista completa de nominados en cine y televisión

“Una batalla tras otra”, el más reciente filme de Paul Thomas Anderson, lidera la lista de candidaturas cinematográficas con nueve nominaciones. La tercera temporada de “The White Lotus” está a la cabeza de las nominaciones televisivas, con presencia en seis ternas.

Es destacable la presencia de la película brasileña “El agente secreto”, de Kleber Mendonça Filho, en la categoría Mejor Película (además de Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa). Un primer guiño hacia la posibilidad de que el país sudamericano termine esta temporada de premios con su segundo Oscar consecutivo a Mejor Película Extranjera (este año, “Todavía estoy aquí” se quedó con la estatuilla).

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Cine

Mejor película – drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor película – comedia o musical

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Mejor película animada

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Actriz en drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Actor en drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Actriz en comedia o musical

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Actor en comedia o musical

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Actriz de reparto en cine

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Actor de reparto en cine

Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Mejor dirección en cine

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Mejor guion en cine

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Hamnet



Mejor banda sonora original en cine

Frankenstein

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Sirat

Hamnet

F1: The Movie

Mejor canción original en cine

“Dream as One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied To You”, Sinners

“No Place Like Home”, Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams”, Train Dreams

Televisión

Mejor serie dramática

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor serie de comedia o musical

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio

Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para TV

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Actriz en serie dramática

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Actor en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)

Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Actriz en serie de comedia o musical

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Actor en serie de comedia o musical

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

Actriz en miniserie, antología, o película para TV

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Actor en miniserie, antología o película para TV

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Jude Law, Black Rabbit (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Actriz de reparto en TV

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO)

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV)

Parker Posey, The White Lotus (HBO)

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (HBO)

Actor de reparto en TV

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus (HBO)

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus (HBO)

Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV)

Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)

Stand-up en TV

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Mejor podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First