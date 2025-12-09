Premios Globos de Oro 2026: lista completa de nominados en cine y televisión

La temporada de premios de Hollywood está en marcha. El fin de semana pasado, se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Globos de Oro, o Golden Globes, reconocimientos que otorga la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
Se dieron a conocer los candidatos a los reconocimientos que otorga la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood. La gala será el 11 de enero
La temporada de premios de Hollywood está en marcha. El fin de semana pasado, se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Globos de Oro, o Golden Globes, reconocimientos que otorga la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
La ceremonia de entrega tendrá lugar el 11 de enero y será nuevamente conducida por la comediante Nikki Glaser. En Argentina, se podrá ver en vivo por el canal TNT y por la plataforma de streaming HBO Max.
Después de largos años de críticas por la selección de candidatos y ganadores (que incluyeron denuncias de estatuillas “compradas” con regalos a votantes), la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood parece haber tomado nota. Este año, la lista de nominados da cuenta de la diversidad y calidad de producciones que se han estrenado en 2025, tanto en cine como en televisión.
“Una batalla tras otra”, el más reciente filme de Paul Thomas Anderson, lidera la lista de candidaturas cinematográficas con nueve nominaciones. La tercera temporada de “The White Lotus” está a la cabeza de las nominaciones televisivas, con presencia en seis ternas.
Es destacable la presencia de la película brasileña “El agente secreto”, de Kleber Mendonça Filho, en la categoría Mejor Película (además de Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa). Un primer guiño hacia la posibilidad de que el país sudamericano termine esta temporada de premios con su segundo Oscar consecutivo a Mejor Película Extranjera (este año, “Todavía estoy aquí” se quedó con la estatuilla).
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor película – drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Mejor película – comedia o musical
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Mejor película animada
Arco
Demon Slayer
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1: The Movie
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
>> Leer más: Estrenos de cine en Rosario: una esperada secuela de terror, un romance caótico, música y acción
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Actriz en drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Actor en drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Actriz en comedia o musical
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Actor en comedia o musical
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Actriz de reparto en cine
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
>> Leer más: El año del terror: las películas más vistas del 2025 son de género
Actor de reparto en cine
Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Mejor dirección en cine
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Mejor guion en cine
One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sinners
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Hamnet
Mejor banda sonora original en cine
Frankenstein
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Sirat
Hamnet
F1: The Movie
Mejor canción original en cine
“Dream as One”, Avatar: Fire and Ash
“Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied To You”, Sinners
“No Place Like Home”, Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams”, Train Dreams
Mejor serie dramática
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Studio
Mejor serie limitada, antológica o película para TV
Adolescence (Netflix)
All Her Fault (Peacock)
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Actriz en serie dramática
Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)
Actor en serie dramática
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)
Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Actriz en serie de comedia o musical
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Actor en serie de comedia o musical
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)
Actriz en miniserie, antología, o película para TV
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Actor en miniserie, antología o película para TV
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Jude Law, Black Rabbit (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Actriz de reparto en TV
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus (HBO)
Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (Apple TV)
Parker Posey, The White Lotus (HBO)
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus (HBO)
Actor de reparto en TV
Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus (HBO)
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus (HBO)
Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV)
Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)
Stand-up en TV
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Mejor podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First
La policía intervino ante la denuncia del altercado y la Municipalidad decidió clausurar las canchas porque los organizadores incumplieron la normativa