Las cien mejores películas del siglo XXI, según 500 figuras del cine mundial

The 100 Best Movies of the 21st Century - The New York Times https://t.co/WM7lO10cjA

Entre las reveladas, hay mayoría de dramas, pero también algunas comedias y documentales, y en menor medida películas de fantasía, ciencia ficción y terror. No hay películas argentinas, y un par latinoamericanas: "Y tu mamá también" y "ROMA" de Alfonso Cuarón (difícil de considerar como cine latinoamericano por su consagración en Hollywood hace tiempo), y "Ciudad de Dios" de Fernando Meirelles.



De hecho, las elegidas dan cuenta una predominancia de encuestados de Estados Unidos o vinculados a Hollywood, dado que la mayoría son de ese país o películas europeas que fueron nominadas a los Oscar (con la excepción de Agnès Varda). Y si la búsqueda es por filmes que no sean estadounidenses o europeos, la lista se achica: "Una separación" (del iraní Asghar Farhadi), "Oldboy" (del surcoreano Park Chan-wook, la cual tiene una remake estadounidense), "El tigre y el dragón" (del taiwanés Ang Lee), "El viaje de Chihiro" (del japonés Hayao Miyazaki), "Con ánimo de amar" (del chino Wong Kar Wai) y dos del surcoreano Bong Joon-ho.

En este sentido, vale recordar que “La ciénaga”, ópera prima de Lucrecia Martel, fue elegida a comienzos de año como la mejor del siglo en “La Internacional Cinéfila”, un sondeo que realiza anualmente Roger Koza, y en el que participan críticos, programadores y cineastas de todo el mundo. Una encuesta de otra escala, pero también con otra conformación de votantes.

anonimostory.com_Instagram_nytimes_3664199848807258211_1624593034.jpeg





>> Leer más: Una película argentina fue elegida la mejor del siglo por especialistas de todo el mundo



Un dato notable es que de las cien, dieciséis son del año 2000 y 2001, sugiriendo que lo mejor de este siglo quedó más cerca del anterior. Otro dato aún más notable, que para muchos fue parámetro para criticar la lista, es que Christopher Nolan es el director con mayor cantidad de filmes elegidos (seguido por Paul Thomas Anderson, Cuarón, los hermanos Coen, David Fincher y Quentin Tarantino).

En Instagram, el Times dio a conocer las elegidas por algunos de los votantes. Allí, en algunos casos, aparecen propuestas más interesantes que las que terminaron en la lista. Por ejemplo, Bong Joon Ho (destacado director surcoreano ganador del Oscar por “Parasite”, que ocupa el primer lugar de la lista) eligió: “Asako I & II” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2018), “Lazzaro Felice” (Alice Rohrwacher, 2018), “Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller, 2015), “No Country for Old Men” (Ethan y Joel Coen, 2008), “Stranger by the Lake” (Alain Guiraudie, 2014), “The Day He Arrives” (Hong Sang-soo, 2011), “Social Network” (David Fincher, 2010), “War of the Worlds” (Steven Spielberg, 2005), “Zodiaco” (David Fincher, 2007).

Las películas elegidas por la encuesta del New York Times hasta el momento:

100. Superbad. Greg Mottola, 2007





99. Memories of Murder. Bong Joon Ho, 2005.





98. Grizzly Man. Werner Herzog, 2005.





97. Gravity. Alfonso Cuarón, 2013.





96. Black Panther. Ryan Coogler, 2018.

95. The Worst Person in the World. Joachim Trier, 2021

Embed - La peor persona del Mundo - TRÁILER

94. Minority Report. Steven Spielberg, 2002

93. Michael Clayton. Tony Gilroy, 2007





92. Gladiator. Ridley Scott, 2000





91. Fish Tank. Andrea Arnold, 2010





90. Frances Ha. Noah Baumbach, 2013

Embed - Frances Ha - Trailer subtitulado en español (HD)

89. Interstellar. Christopher Nolan, 2014





88. The Gleaners & I. Agnès Varda, 2001





87. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Peter Jackson, 2001





86. Past Lives. Celine Song, 2023





85. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Adam McKay, 2004

Embed - Anchorman 2 Official Trailer #1 FULL HD 1080p] Subtitulado en español

84. Melancholia. Lars von Trier, 2011





83. Inside Llewyn Davis. Ethan Coen y Joel Coen, 2013





82. The Act of Killing. Joshua Oppenheimer, 2013





81. Black Swan. Darren Aronofsky, 2010





80. Volver. Pedro Almodóvar, 2006

Embed - Volver | Official Trailer (2006)

79. The Tree of Life. Terrence Malick, 2011





78. Aftersun. Charlotte Wells, 2022





77. Everything Everywhere All at Once. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 2022





76. O Brother, Where Art Thou? Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, 2000





75. Amour. Michael Haneke, 2012

Embed - Amour Trailer Subtitulado en Español

74. The Florida Project. Sean Baker, 2017





73. Ratatouille. Brad Bird, 2007





72. Carol. Todd Haynes, 2015





71. Ocean’s Eleven. Steven Soderbergh, 2001





70. Let the Right One In. Tomas Alfredson, 2008

Embed - Let the right one in (2008) Trailer Subtitulado

69. Under the Skin. Jonathan Glazer, 2014





68. The Hurt Locker. Kathryn Bigelow, 2009





67. Tár. Todd Field, 2022





66. Spotlight. Tom McCarthy, 2015





65. Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan, 2023

Embed - OPPENHEIMER - Tráiler Oficial - Subtitulado - (Universal Studios) - HD

64. Gone Girl. David Fincher, 2014

63. Little Miss Sunshine. Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, 2006





62. Memento. Christopher Nolan, 2001





61. Kill Bill: Vol. 1. Quentin Tarantino, 2003

60. Whiplash (Damien Chazelle)

Embed - WHIPLASH | 10th Anniversary Rerelease Official Trailer (2024)

59. Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

58. Uncut Gems (Josh and Benny Safdie)

57. Best in Show (Christopher Guest)

56. Punch-Drunk Love (Paul Thomas Anderson)





55. Inception (Christopher Nolan)

Embed - Origen (Inception, 2010) Película - Tráiler Español [HD]

54. Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo Del Toro)





53. Borat (Larry Charles)





52. The Favourite (Yorgos Lanthimos)





51. 12 Years A Slave (Steve McQueen)





50. Up! (Pete Docter)

Embed - UP | Tráiler Oficial | Disney · Pixar Oficial

49. Before Sunset (Richard Linklater)





48. The Lives of Others (Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck)





47. Almost Famous (Cameron Crowe)





46. ROMA (Alfonso Cuaron)





45. Moneyball (Bennett Miller)

Embed - Había una vez en Hollywood - Tráiler Oficial (Sub. Español)

44. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)





43. Oldboy (Park Chan-wook)





42. The Master (Paul Thomas Anderson)





41. Amelie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet)





40. Yi Yi (Edward Yang)

Embed - LADY BIRD I Tráiler oficial subtitulado (HD)

39. Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)





38. Portrait of A Lady on Fire (Celine Sciamma)





37. Call Me By Your Name (Luca Guadagnino)





36. A Serious Man (Joel & Ethan Coen)





35. A Prophet (Jacques Audiard)

Embed - WALL·E (2008) Traíler Oficial Doblado Latino - Clasicos de Pixar

34. WALL-E (Andrew Stanton)





33. A Separation (Asghar Farhadi)





32. Bridesmaids (Paul Feig)





31. The Departed (Martin Scorsese)





30. Lost in Translation (Sofia Coppola)

Embed - LA LLEGADA | Tráiler subtitulado HD

29. Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)

28. The Dark Knight (Christopher Nolan)





27. Adaptation (Spike Jonze)





26. Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet)





25. Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Embed - PHANTOM THREAD - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters Christmas

24. Her (Spike Jonze)





23. Boyhood (Richard Linklater)





22. The Grand Budapest Hotel (Wes Anderson)





21. The Royal Tenenbaums (Wes Anderson)





20. The Wolf of Wall Street (Martin Scorsese)

Embed - Zodiaco (Zodiac) 2007 | Trailer Subtitulado

19. Zodiac (David Fincher)





18. Y Tu Mama Tambien (Alfonso Cuaron)





17. Brokeback Mountain (Ang Lee)





16. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Ang Lee)





15. City of God (Fernando Meirelles)

Embed - Ciudad de Dios (City of God) - trailer

14. Inglourious Basterds (Quentin Tarantino)





13. Children of Men (Alfonso Cuaron)





12. The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)





11. Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller)





10. The Social Network (David Fincher)

Embed - RED SOCIAL tráiler sub.esp.

09. Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki)





08. Get Out (Jordan Peele)





07. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Michel Gondry)





06. No Country For Old Men (Joel & Ethan Coen)





05. Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Embed - In the Mood for Love Tráiler Subtitulado Español