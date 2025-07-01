Las cien mejores películas del siglo XXI, según 500 figuras del cine mundial

El 2025 cierra el primer cuarto del siglo XXI y es una buena excusa para hacer listas. Por esto, el New York Times realizó una encuesta a 500 figuras del cine mundial para dar con las 100 mejores películas de lo que va del siglo XXI.
Según el medio, le pidieron a “cineastas, estrellas y cinéfilos influyentes” de todo el mundo un Top Ten con sus películas favoritas, estrenadas desde el 1 de enero del 2000 en adelante.
Los votantes incluyen, entre otros, a Pedro Almodóvar, Sofia Coppola, Barry Jenkins, Guillermo del Toro, Ava DuVernay, Bong Joon Ho, Mel Brooks Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mikey Madison, John Turturro, Julianne Moore.
Entre las reveladas, hay mayoría de dramas, pero también algunas comedias y documentales, y en menor medida películas de fantasía, ciencia ficción y terror. No hay películas argentinas, y un par latinoamericanas: "Y tu mamá también" y "ROMA" de Alfonso Cuarón (difícil de considerar como cine latinoamericano por su consagración en Hollywood hace tiempo), y "Ciudad de Dios" de Fernando Meirelles.
De hecho, las elegidas dan cuenta una predominancia de encuestados de Estados Unidos o vinculados a Hollywood, dado que la mayoría son de ese país o películas europeas que fueron nominadas a los Oscar (con la excepción de Agnès Varda). Y si la búsqueda es por filmes que no sean estadounidenses o europeos, la lista se achica: "Una separación" (del iraní Asghar Farhadi), "Oldboy" (del surcoreano Park Chan-wook, la cual tiene una remake estadounidense), "El tigre y el dragón" (del taiwanés Ang Lee), "El viaje de Chihiro" (del japonés Hayao Miyazaki), "Con ánimo de amar" (del chino Wong Kar Wai) y dos del surcoreano Bong Joon-ho.
En este sentido, vale recordar que “La ciénaga”, ópera prima de Lucrecia Martel, fue elegida a comienzos de año como la mejor del siglo en “La Internacional Cinéfila”, un sondeo que realiza anualmente Roger Koza, y en el que participan críticos, programadores y cineastas de todo el mundo. Una encuesta de otra escala, pero también con otra conformación de votantes.
Un dato notable es que de las cien, dieciséis son del año 2000 y 2001, sugiriendo que lo mejor de este siglo quedó más cerca del anterior. Otro dato aún más notable, que para muchos fue parámetro para criticar la lista, es que Christopher Nolan es el director con mayor cantidad de filmes elegidos (seguido por Paul Thomas Anderson, Cuarón, los hermanos Coen, David Fincher y Quentin Tarantino).
En Instagram, el Times dio a conocer las elegidas por algunos de los votantes. Allí, en algunos casos, aparecen propuestas más interesantes que las que terminaron en la lista. Por ejemplo, Bong Joon Ho (destacado director surcoreano ganador del Oscar por “Parasite”, que ocupa el primer lugar de la lista) eligió: “Asako I & II” (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2018), “Lazzaro Felice” (Alice Rohrwacher, 2018), “Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller, 2015), “No Country for Old Men” (Ethan y Joel Coen, 2008), “Stranger by the Lake” (Alain Guiraudie, 2014), “The Day He Arrives” (Hong Sang-soo, 2011), “Social Network” (David Fincher, 2010), “War of the Worlds” (Steven Spielberg, 2005), “Zodiaco” (David Fincher, 2007).
Las películas elegidas por la encuesta del New York Times hasta el momento:
- 89. Interstellar. Christopher Nolan, 2014
- 88. The Gleaners & I. Agnès Varda, 2001
- 87. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Peter Jackson, 2001
- 86. Past Lives. Celine Song, 2023
- 85. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Adam McKay, 2004
- 84. Melancholia. Lars von Trier, 2011
- 83. Inside Llewyn Davis. Ethan Coen y Joel Coen, 2013
- 82. The Act of Killing. Joshua Oppenheimer, 2013
- 81. Black Swan. Darren Aronofsky, 2010
- 80. Volver. Pedro Almodóvar, 2006
- 79. The Tree of Life. Terrence Malick, 2011
- 78. Aftersun. Charlotte Wells, 2022
- 77. Everything Everywhere All at Once. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 2022
- 76. O Brother, Where Art Thou? Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, 2000
- 75. Amour. Michael Haneke, 2012
- 74. The Florida Project. Sean Baker, 2017
- 73. Ratatouille. Brad Bird, 2007
- 72. Carol. Todd Haynes, 2015
- 71. Ocean’s Eleven. Steven Soderbergh, 2001
- 70. Let the Right One In. Tomas Alfredson, 2008
- 69. Under the Skin. Jonathan Glazer, 2014
- 68. The Hurt Locker. Kathryn Bigelow, 2009
- 67. Tár. Todd Field, 2022
- 66. Spotlight. Tom McCarthy, 2015
- 65. Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan, 2023
59. Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)
58. Uncut Gems (Josh and Benny Safdie)
-
57. Best in Show (Christopher Guest)
- 56. Punch-Drunk Love (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- 55. Inception (Christopher Nolan)
- 54. Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo Del Toro)
- 53. Borat (Larry Charles)
- 52. The Favourite (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- 51. 12 Years A Slave (Steve McQueen)
- 50. Up! (Pete Docter)
- 49. Before Sunset (Richard Linklater)
- 48. The Lives of Others (Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck)
- 47. Almost Famous (Cameron Crowe)
- 46. ROMA (Alfonso Cuaron)
- 45. Moneyball (Bennett Miller)
- 44. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- 43. Oldboy (Park Chan-wook)
- 42. The Master (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- 41. Amelie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet)
- 40. Yi Yi (Edward Yang)
- 39. Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
- 38. Portrait of A Lady on Fire (Celine Sciamma)
- 37. Call Me By Your Name (Luca Guadagnino)
- 36. A Serious Man (Joel & Ethan Coen)
- 35. A Prophet (Jacques Audiard)
- 34. WALL-E (Andrew Stanton)
- 33. A Separation (Asghar Farhadi)
- 32. Bridesmaids (Paul Feig)
- 31. The Departed (Martin Scorsese)
- 30. Lost in Translation (Sofia Coppola)
- 29. Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)
- 28. The Dark Knight (Christopher Nolan)
- 27. Adaptation (Spike Jonze)
- 26. Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet)
- 25. Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- 24. Her (Spike Jonze)
- 23. Boyhood (Richard Linklater)
- 22. The Grand Budapest Hotel (Wes Anderson)
- 21. The Royal Tenenbaums (Wes Anderson)
- 20. The Wolf of Wall Street (Martin Scorsese)
- 19. Zodiac (David Fincher)
- 18. Y Tu Mama Tambien (Alfonso Cuaron)
- 17. Brokeback Mountain (Ang Lee)
- 16. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Ang Lee)
- 15. City of God (Fernando Meirelles)
- 14. Inglourious Basterds (Quentin Tarantino)
- 13. Children of Men (Alfonso Cuaron)
- 12. The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)
- 11. Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller)
- 10. The Social Network (David Fincher)
- 09. Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki)
- 08. Get Out (Jordan Peele)
- 07. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Michel Gondry)
- 06. No Country For Old Men (Joel & Ethan Coen)
- 05. Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)
- 04. In the Mood For Love (Wong Kar Wai)
- 03. There Will Be Blood (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- 02. Mulholland Drive (David Lynch)
- 01. Parasite (Bong Joon Ho)