Más de ocho mil socios canallas ya votaron al nuevo presidente del club

Rodolfo Di Pollina, Mario Moretti y Hernán Marty son los candidatos para suceder a Broglia. La votación cierra a las 18.

16:18 hs - Domingo 30 de Septiembre de 2018

Los hinchas de Central definen esta tarde el futuro político del club. Desde las primeras horas de la mañana están abiertas las urnas para la votación al nuevo presidente que gobernará los destinos del club hasta 2022. A las 16, a dos horas de que cierren las urnas, más de 8 mil socios pasaron por las urnas que están dispuestas en el Gigante de Arroyito.
En total son unos de 40 mil socios auriazules que están en condiciones de participar de las elección, Rodolfo Di Pollina, Mario Moretti y Hernán Marty son los tres candidatos que se miden por asumir la dirigencia de la entidad de Arroyito.
Elecciones central
Tres listas se disputan los destinos del club de Arroyito. La oficialista Foro Canallas Unidos, con Rodolfo Di Pollina a la cabeza; Fuerza Auriazul, que lleva a Mario Moretti como candidato a presidente; y Comunidad Canalla, con Hernán Marty al frente.
