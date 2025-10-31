La Capital | Ovación | Central

Central le ganó 3 a 1 a Instituto, es el mejor de la tabla anual y jugará la Supercopa Internacional

Central perdía 1 a 0 en Córdoba, pero lo dio vuelta con goles de Malcorra, Di María, de penal, y Ovando; y jugará un partido por un título.

31 de octubre 2025 · 23:10hs
Central dio vuelta el partido y le gana 3 a 1 a Instituto.

Sebastián Suárez Meccia / La Capital

Central dio vuelta el partido y le gana 3 a 1 a Instituto.
Central comenzó mal ante Instituto

Sebastián Suárez Meccia / La Capital

Central comenzó mal ante Instituto, pero emparejó las acciones.
Central busca un resultado positivo para jugar una nueva final.

Sebastián Suárez Meccia / La Capital

Central busca un resultado positivo para jugar una nueva final.
Central

Central, con el Profesor Holan, busca un resultado positivo para jugar una nueva final.

Central derrotó 3 a 1 con Instituto en Córdoba por la fecha 14 del torneo. A los 35' abrió la cuenta Jhon Córdoba para la Gloria y a los 38' lo empató Malcorra para Central. En el segundo tiempo a los 63' Di María, de penal, anotó el segundo tanto auriauzul, mientras que los 66' el juvenil Ignacio Ovando anotó el tercero.

Con este triunfo el el equipo de Ariel Holan se consagró como el mejor de la tabla anual y jugará la Supercopa internacional.

Leer más: "Es un gran equipo": Central visita a Instituto y un jugador de la Gloria elogió a los canallas y Di María

Estadísticas Instituto vs Central

ST 36': Le anularon un gol a Veliz

ST 21': el juvenil Ignacio Ovando aumenta la ventaja para el equipo de Holan

ST 18' Di María, de penal, convierte el segundo tanto auriazul

PT 38' Central lo empató rápido con tanto de Ignacio Malcorra

PT 35': Instituto abre la cuenta a través del colombiano Jhon Córdoba

PT 0': Di María fue la atracción en la previa del partido

Formaciones

Ariel Holan analizó bastante durante la semana y ya confirmó el equipo de Central para jugar en Córdoba.

Central: Holan confirmó el equipo con dos cambios para jugar ante Instituto

Central e Instituto se enfrentarán este viernes en el estadio de La Gloria, donde los canallas nunca pudieron ganar.

"Es un gran equipo": un jugador clave de Instituto elogió a Central y a Ángel Di María

Angelito Di María controla y encara en el partido ante Sarmiento, que Central ganó con un gol suyo.

Central va por un pasito más en ese largo camino que tiene la gloria como destino

Ariel Holan encontró sin dudas el equipo y por eso Central forma casi siempre con los mismos nombre.

Central viajó con la idea de un cambio seguro y la posibilidad de un "tapado"

Uno x uno de Central ante Instituto: Di María, otra vez determinante para un nuevo triunfo canalla

Uno x uno de Central ante Instituto: Di María, otra vez determinante para un nuevo triunfo canalla

"El Estado le cargó al sistema privado de salud enfermedades y tratamientos sin contrapartidas"

Profesionales, académicos y empresarios se congregaron en Rosario para debatir las problemáticas del sector en el 5º Encuentro Nacional de Salud Federal

El Estado le cargó al sistema privado de salud enfermedades y tratamientos sin contrapartidas
Uno x uno de Central ante Instituto: Di María, otra vez determinante para un nuevo triunfo canalla

Por Elbio Evangeliste
Uno x uno de Central ante Instituto: Di María, otra vez determinante para un nuevo triunfo canalla

Denuncian al exjuez Bailaque por pisar 14 años la causa del robo de 400 fusiles FAL en Fray Luis Beltrán

Por Miguel Pisano
Denuncian al exjuez Bailaque por pisar 14 años la causa del robo de 400 fusiles FAL en Fray Luis Beltrán

Changuitos y pasillos llenos en La Favorita: qué se puede encontrar en el Mall China
Changuitos y pasillos llenos en La Favorita: qué se puede encontrar en el Mall China

