Central le ganó 3 a 1 a Instituto, es el mejor de la tabla anual y jugará la Supercopa Internacional

Central derrotó 3 a 1 con Instituto en Córdoba por la fecha 14 del torneo. A los 35' abrió la cuenta Jhon Córdoba para la Gloria y a los 38' lo empató Malcorra para Central. En el segundo tiempo a los 63' Di María, de penal, anotó el segundo tanto auriauzul, mientras que los 66' el juvenil Ignacio Ovando anotó el tercero.
Con este triunfo el el equipo de Ariel Holan se consagró como el mejor de la tabla anual y jugará la Supercopa internacional.
ST 36': Le anularon un gol a Veliz
ST 21': el juvenil Ignacio Ovando aumenta la ventaja para el equipo de Holan
ST 18' Di María, de penal, convierte el segundo tanto auriazul
PT 38' Central lo empató rápido con tanto de Ignacio Malcorra
PT 35': Instituto abre la cuenta a través del colombiano Jhon Córdoba
PT 0': Di María fue la atracción en la previa del partido
Formaciones