Una mujer encontró el trabajo que millones de personas desearían tener

Información general
Un policía evitó con sus manos que un camión cayera de un puente
El oficial de tránsito resistió durante 15 minutos. En las redes explotaron los mensajes.
10:17 hs - Martes 05 de Diciembre de 2017
I don't think I need a caption here. I feel like no one will pay attention to the caption for this photo. #ButtManNanaNanaNanaNana
Una publicación compartida de S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) el
I've come a long way from being a pale, rugged up Australian living in Iceland, to lounging by a luxury pool in Bali, indulging in the beautiful light hits and shadows. It hit me just yesterday that I'm on the final stretch for the 'Best Job On The Planet'. So sad! . . I've been to: Scotland, England, America, Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Croatia, Spain, Indonesia, China, Fiji tomorrow, then the final destination (it's insane where I'm ending this trip). . . Which has been your favorite so far? Which destination are you desperate to go to now? . . . Thank you @3rdhome ! #BestJobOnThePlanet #StayWorldly #LuxuryTravel
Una publicación compartida de S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) el
A piggy that swims in the ocean . For sure one of the best things in the world. Apparently initially the pigs were dropped off on the island by sailors who were meant to return and cook them. The sailors never returned and the pigs survived, now making them a major tourist attraction in The Bahamas. Or the other story is that it was always a scheme to attract tourist. Either way...these pigs are seriously living it up. Baking away in the sun (), and swimming in the perfect aqua warm waters of this tropical paradise. Heaven. A major bucket list item for me which clearly brought me a tone of joy. Has this made it onto your bucket list too? . . . #Bahamas #BestJobOnThePlanet
Una publicación compartida de S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) el
Am I lonely at all when traveling? How could I be lonely when I have WILSON! I just finished exploring the island in Fiji where they filmed Castaway with Tom Hanks. The captain told me that it's impossible to walk around the island....so whilst finishing up my swim there, I spontaneously decided to check if he's correct and I ended up with battered feet, sunburn and dehydration, but it turns out the captain was wrong (I'm not so good at people telling me something is impossible) Half way around the island, I started feeling like I was part of the movie. Around every corner I thought it was the end of my exploration but it kept going and going. The island was much bigger than I thought. And so some desperation set in since I didn't tell one person where I was and it was pretty damn hot. But whatever, I was totally fine and the adventure just added to the awesomeness of the visit to this Fiji island. . . . I've had a really great week this week. Thanks @tradewindslife and @3rdhome for organizing this first of a kind getaway for me! #BestJobOnThePlanet #TravelMore #Fiji #Castaway #StayWorldly
Una publicación compartida de S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) el
The very last video ever for the Best Job On The Planet is now live. It's a wrap up of the whole time I was on the road so if you want a summary of everything that occurred over the last 4 months, that's the video for you! Link in bio. ---------------------------------------------------- Here's a life update on things I've been up to since this whole crazy adventure finished. Honestly it's been amazing that life gave me a break. For the first time in my life I can take a breather and know that I'm ok. I didn't grow up in a wealthy family (not even close), so having money behind me now is a massive comfort blanket. I'm able to concentrate on me and what I want to do. It's an opportunity to really discover myself. ---------------------------------------------------- I've started an acting class, also unrelated to that, I accidentally landed an ad casting (basically walked in to a casting studio randomly and got the job ). . . I've been getting really fit. Lots of pole dancing, lots of yoga. Lots of eating well. Lots of laughing with friends. . . I completed a freediving course and training up to hopefully complete the advanced freediving course before I'm off in January back to Iceland. Completely hooked on this sport. . . I've been approached by INSANE companies for work which blows my mind. So I'm prepping for that. . . Soon most of my attention will be on YouTube. I feel most free when I'm creating videos and have some wicked videos planned for you guys. I'm excited to full steam ahead with my YouTube career. . . I think it's only wise I create a full video series on how to nail the life of a travel influencer. I landed this life and so can you. Travel influencers are in full demand right now and I have all the insights into how it works! (Let me know if videos on this topic would be of interest to you!) . . All in all, just as in this picture, I'm filled with gratitude, relief and hope. Not bad for a girl that was heavily depressed just 5 months ago ---------------------------------------------------- #Travel #TravelInfluencer #Bali #girlsborntotravel
Una publicación compartida de S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) el
You guys are AWESOME! Last post I asked you all how you found me and 500 of you guys filled me in. I LOVED reading all your comments! It made me snap out of the social media frenzy we all get caught up in and I remembered you guys are all humans! (Duh). But sometimes it's hard when you just type away at a screen. So yo...let's play a game. It's the 'I'm getting to know you' game. Inventive. And it starts with some weird questions.... What’s the dumbest way you've ever been injured? Aaaand...go! (Ps. Initially I asked what flavor ice cream you like before realizing I'm greedy and want to know more about you than that. Feel free to answer that question too ✊)
Una publicación compartida de S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) el
So many things about China surprised me. Me being an instant superstar was just one thing. I had numerous photo shoots with strangers that wanted a selfie with me and at one stage I had 4 large cameras on me for 10 minutes with very kind and excited locals posing next to me. Quite the mesmerizing experience. It also shocked me that with a population as big as China's, I never felt crowded, even in the most touristy spots. The perfectly designed city is extremely spacious. Genius work China. Well done. Interestingly also, there are very few non-Chinese tourists around. At the extremely popular Summer Palace there might have been 20 foreign tourists in total. I couldn't believe it! I just want to take a moment to thank Liz Bates from @3rdhome who organized every detail of my trip. Her role is to serve the club members and organize their itineraries, drivers, make suggestions and everything else to make the visit as best as it can be. I can guarantee that without your help Liz, lots of my precious and limited time in China would have been wasted so THANK YOU! . . . #BestJobOnThePlanet #LuxuryTravel #StayWorldly #China #Beijing
Una publicación compartida de S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) el
El oficial de tránsito resistió durante 15 minutos. En las redes explotaron los mensajes.
La celebración del sábado pasado en el salón de eventos Estación del Norte tuvo una entrada, un plato frío y un plato principal.
En el sorteo el hombre ganó dos coches, una moto, diversos viajes, comestibles y otros productos.