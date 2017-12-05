Secciones
  • La Capital | laocho2017La Capital | laocho2017
  • La Capital | delsiglo2017La Capital | delsiglo2017
  • La Capital | lared2017La Capital | lared2017
Información general

Una mujer encontró el trabajo que millones de personas desearían tener

Una australiana respondió a un aviso y fue seleccionada para realizar una tarea alucinante.

10:17 hs - Martes 05 de Diciembre de 2017

Una mujer de 28 años respondió al llamado de su instinto y consiguió el trabajo que cualquier ser humano podría desear: viajar a los lugares más exóticos del mundo, alojarse en los mejores hoteles del mundo y encima, cobrar un sueldo por ello.
La protagonista de esta historia es Sorelle Amore, una australiana de 28 años que merced al empujón que le dio su hermano, contestó a un aviso que ofertaba tres meses de ensueño, viajando a todo lujo y con un sueldo de 10.000 dólares al mes, unos 8.400 euros. Todo lo que tendría que hacer la persona agraciada era compartir sus aventuras con el mundo a través de fotos y vídeos en las redes sociales.
Embed

I don't think I need a caption here. I feel like no one will pay attention to the caption for this photo. #ButtManNanaNanaNanaNana

Una publicación compartida de S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) el


Al anuncio respondieron más de 17.000 personas. Aun así, Amore estaba convencida de que saldría elegida. "Encajaba perfectamente con mis objetivos. Me aseguré de ser honesta en mis videos de presentación, volcando todo mi corazón en cada uno de ellos. Fue lo que marcó la diferencia. Supongo que la gente podría verse identificada conmigo. Tan solo tuve que ser yo", aseguró en el momento de ser seleccionada a un medio australiano.
Su elección, no obstante, estaba cantada. Pese a su juventud, ya había viajado a más de 40 países, trabajado como guía turística para varias empresas, monitora de niños pequeños, socorrista en algunas de las playas más concurridas de Australia, fotógrafa, promotora oficial de turismo en Islandia y Groenlandia, y lo más importante de todo: ya tenía experiencia a la hora de promocionar sus viajes. Sin duda alguna los más de 100.000 suscriptores que ya cosechaba en YouTube jugaron un papel importante en la votación. Eso, y su persistencia, que la llevó hasta la radio y la televisión para exponer su candidatura.
Amore tenía la posibilidad de invitar a un amigo, pero optó pasar siete de las 12 semanas sola, como había hecho en muchos viajes anteriores. Escocia, Inglaterra, Estados Unidos, República Dominicana, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Bahamas, China, Marruecos, Croacia, Fiji... "Todavía no me creo que sea verdad. Tengo ganas de sentarme y leer mi diario para rememorar todo lo que ha pasado. Todo ha sucedido tan rápido... Estoy experimentando lo que muchas personas desean. Está siendo muy intenso. Será difícil de superar", señala la joven.

No obstante, asegura que se va a dedicar a lo que mejor sabe: viajar gratis y compartir sus consejos para aquellos que quieran seguir su camino.
Embed

The very last video ever for the Best Job On The Planet is now live. It's a wrap up of the whole time I was on the road so if you want a summary of everything that occurred over the last 4 months, that's the video for you! Link in bio. ---------------------------------------------------- Here's a life update on things I've been up to since this whole crazy adventure finished. Honestly it's been amazing that life gave me a break. For the first time in my life I can take a breather and know that I'm ok. I didn't grow up in a wealthy family (not even close), so having money behind me now is a massive comfort blanket. I'm able to concentrate on me and what I want to do. It's an opportunity to really discover myself. ---------------------------------------------------- I've started an acting class, also unrelated to that, I accidentally landed an ad casting (basically walked in to a casting studio randomly and got the job ). . . I've been getting really fit. Lots of pole dancing, lots of yoga. Lots of eating well. Lots of laughing with friends. . . I completed a freediving course and training up to hopefully complete the advanced freediving course before I'm off in January back to Iceland. Completely hooked on this sport. . . I've been approached by INSANE companies for work which blows my mind. So I'm prepping for that. . . Soon most of my attention will be on YouTube. I feel most free when I'm creating videos and have some wicked videos planned for you guys. I'm excited to full steam ahead with my YouTube career. . . I think it's only wise I create a full video series on how to nail the life of a travel influencer. I landed this life and so can you. Travel influencers are in full demand right now and I have all the insights into how it works! (Let me know if videos on this topic would be of interest to you!) . . All in all, just as in this picture, I'm filled with gratitude, relief and hope. Not bad for a girl that was heavily depressed just 5 months ago ---------------------------------------------------- #Travel #TravelInfluencer #Bali #girlsborntotravel

Una publicación compartida de S O R E L L E A M O R E (@sorelleamore) el


¿Te gustó la nota?

Relacionadas

Dejanos tu comentario

Segui Leyendo