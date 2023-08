La ONU advirtió que los fenómenos meteorológicos extremos son la "nueva normalidad"

Extreme weather is "the new norm."

WMO has new roundup of yet more heatwaves, national and station temperature records, devastating wildfires, as well as major flood impacts from hurricane #Hilary #StateofClimate #EarlyWarningsForAll

https://t.co/kZQQToZo6y

Map @ECMWF pic.twitter.com/C6mgj0BzQ6