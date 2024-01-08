Globos de Oro 2024: "Oppenheimer", "Succesion" y "The Bear" se repartieron los premios

Los Golden Globes celebraron este domingo su edición número 81 en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles. Como cada año, se premió a las mejores producciones del mundo del cine y de la industria de la televisión del año pasado.
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, jurado de este evento, reconoció el desempeño de diferentes actores, directores y guionistas con un Globo de Oro. También fueron galardonadas las bandas sonoras de las producciones audiovisuales.
La película “Oppenheimer” y las series “Succession” y “The Bear” fueron las quee se llevaron más premios. También hubo muchos elegios para sus protagonistas, quienes brillaron con elegantes vestidos y trajos.
En un nuevo round entre “Barbenheimer” -la combinación de “Barbie” y “Oppenheimer”, películas que compartían fecha de estreno- la que ganó esta vez la pulseada fue la película dirigida por Christopher Nolan, producción que salió victoriosa de la categoría mejor director.
Además, “Oppenheimer” se llevó tres Globos de Oro más, en las categorías de mejor actor dramático para Cillian Murphy, mejor actor de reparto para Robert Downey Jr.,y mejor música original Ludwig Göransson.
Pero “Barbie” no se fue con las manos vacías: se llevó dos Globos de Oro.
La obra de Greta Gerwig fue distinguida como logro cinematográfico y taquilla, y “What I was made for” la canción de Billie Eilish que musicaliza una de las escenas más icónicas de la película fue premiada como mejor canción original.
Con respecto a la industria de la televisión, “Succession” fue distinguida como la mejor serie de drama y “The Bear” como la mejor serie de comedia.
Además, los protagonistas de ambas producciones fueron galardonados. Sarah Snook y Kieran Culkin, las estrellas de “Succession”, y fueron reconocidos como mejor actriz y actor de serie de drama, mientras que Jeremy Allan White y Ayo Edebiri, las caras de “The Bear” fueron premiados en las categorías de mejor actor y actriz de serie musical o comedia.
De esta manera, una buena cantidad de las nominaciones se repartieron entre estas dos producciones.
A continuación, una lista detallada de los nominados y ganadores de los Golden Globes 2024 en el mundo del cine:
“Addicted to Romance” — She Came to Me; música y letra: Bruce Springsteen
“Dance the Night” — Barbie; música y letra: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie; música y letra: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros. Movie; música y letra: Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
“Road to Freedom” — Rustin; música y letra: Lenny Kravitz
GANADORA: “What Was I Made For?” — Barbie; música y letra: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
GANADOR: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)
GANADORA: Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
GANADORA: Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)
Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
GANADORA: Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
Annette Bening, Nyad
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
GANADORA: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
GANADOR: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
GANADORA: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
GANADOR: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
GANADORA: Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
GANADOR: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony Mcnamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
GANADORES: Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
GANADORA: The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
Io Capitano (Pathe Distribution) – Italia
Past Lives (A24) – USA
La Sociedad de la Nieve (Netflix) – España
The Zone of Interest (A24) – Reino Unido / Estados Unidos
Fallen Leaves (Mubi) – Finlandia
GANADORA: Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) – Francia
Ahora, una lista de los nominados y ganadores de los Golden Globes 2024 de la industria de la televisión:
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
GANADORA: Succession (HBO | Max)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
GANADORA: The Bear (FX)
All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
GANADORA: Beef (Netflix)
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
GANADORA: Sarah Snook, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
GANADOR: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
GANADOR: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
GANADORA: Ali Wong, Beef
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
GANADOR: Steven Yeun, Beef
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
GANADORA: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
GANADOR: Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
GANADOR: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon