Globos de Oro 2024: "Oppenheimer", "Succesion" y "The Bear" se repartieron los premios

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood distinguió a las mejores producciones del cine y la televisión. Una gala llena de elegancia
8 de enero 2024 · 10:19hs
Cilian Murphy y Robert Downey Jr fueron premiados en las categorías de mejor actor dramático y mejor actor de reparto

Cilian Murphy y Robert Downey Jr fueron premiados en las categorías de mejor actor dramático y mejor actor de reparto, respectivamente
Oppenheimer arrasó en los Globos de Oro

"Oppenheimer" arrasó en los Globos de Oro, la película recibió cuatro premios y Cillian Murphy, su protagonista, fue distinguido como mejor actor dramático
Sarah Snook y Kieran Culkin

Sarah Snook y Kieran Culkin, las estrellas de “Succession”, y  fueron reconocidos como mejor actriz y actor de serie de drama
Jeremy Allan White y  Ayo Edebiri

Jeremy Allan White y  Ayo Edebiri, los protagonistas de “The Bear” fueron premiados en las categorías de mejor actor y actriz de serie musical o comedia
Barbie fue distinguida comologro cinematográfico y taquilla

"Barbie" fue distinguida comologro cinematográfico y taquilla

Los Golden Globes celebraron este domingo su edición número 81 en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles. Como cada año, se premió a las mejores producciones del mundo del cine y de la industria de la televisión del año pasado.

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, jurado de este evento, reconoció el desempeño de diferentes actores, directores y guionistas con un Globo de Oro. También fueron galardonadas las bandas sonoras de las producciones audiovisuales.

Taylor Swift fue parte de algunos de los momentos más comentados de la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro

Globos de Oro: las perlitas de Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet y Pedro Pascal

las estrellas de hollywood brillaron en la alfombra roja de los globos de oro

Las estrellas de Hollywood brillaron en la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro

La película “Oppenheimer” y las series “Succession” y “The Bear” fueron las quee se llevaron más premios. También hubo muchos elegios para sus protagonistas, quienes brillaron con elegantes vestidos y trajos.

En un nuevo round entre “Barbenheimer” -la combinación de “Barbie” y “Oppenheimer”, películas que compartían fecha de estreno- la que ganó esta vez la pulseada fue la película dirigida por Christopher Nolan, producción que salió victoriosa de la categoría mejor director.

Además, “Oppenheimer” se llevó tres Globos de Oro más, en las categorías de mejor actor dramático para Cillian Murphy, mejor actor de reparto para Robert Downey Jr.,y mejor música original Ludwig Göransson.

barbie.jpg

"Barbie" fue distinguida comologro cinematográfico y taquilla

Pero “Barbie” no se fue con las manos vacías: se llevó dos Globos de Oro.

La obra de Greta Gerwig fue distinguida como logro cinematográfico y taquilla, y “What I was made for” la canción de Billie Eilish que musicaliza una de las escenas más icónicas de la película fue premiada como mejor canción original.

succession.jpg

Con respecto a la industria de la televisión, “Succession” fue distinguida como la mejor serie de drama y “The Bear” como la mejor serie de comedia.

Además, los protagonistas de ambas producciones fueron galardonados. Sarah Snook y Kieran Culkin, las estrellas de “Succession”, y fueron reconocidos como mejor actriz y actor de serie de drama, mientras que Jeremy Allan White y Ayo Edebiri, las caras de “The Bear” fueron premiados en las categorías de mejor actor y actriz de serie musical o comedia.

De esta manera, una buena cantidad de las nominaciones se repartieron entre estas dos producciones.

the bear.jpg

A continuación, una lista detallada de los nominados y ganadores de los Golden Globes 2024 en el mundo del cine:

Mejor canción original para una película

“Addicted to Romance” — She Came to Me; música y letra: Bruce Springsteen

“Dance the Night” — Barbie; música y letra: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie; música y letra: Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros. Movie; música y letra: Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road to Freedom” — Rustin; música y letra: Lenny Kravitz

GANADORA: “What Was I Made For?” — Barbie; música y letra: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Mejor música original para una película

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

GANADOR: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)

GANADORA: Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejor película – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

GANADORA: Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Mejor película – musical o comedia

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

GANADORA: Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Mejor actriz – película de drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

GANADORA: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor actor – película de drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

GANADOR: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Mejor actriz – Película musical o comedia

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

GANADORA: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor – Película musical o comedia

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

GANADOR: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

GANADORA: Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

GANADOR: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Mejor guión

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony Mcnamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

GANADORES: Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor película animada

Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

GANADORA: The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

Io Capitano (Pathe Distribution) – Italia

Past Lives (A24) – USA

La Sociedad de la Nieve (Netflix) – España

The Zone of Interest (A24) – Reino Unido / Estados Unidos

Fallen Leaves (Mubi) – Finlandia

GANADORA: Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) – Francia

Ahora, una lista de los nominados y ganadores de los Golden Globes 2024 de la industria de la televisión:

Mejor serie – drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

GANADORA: Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor serie – musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

GANADORA: The Bear (FX)

Mejor serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

GANADORA: Beef (Netflix)

Mejor actriz – serie de drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

GANADORA: Sarah Snook, Succession

Mejor actor – serie de drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

GANADOR: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mejor actriz – serie musical o comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

GANADORA: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Mejor actor – serie musical o comedia

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

GANADOR: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

GANADORA: Ali Wong, Beef

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

GANADOR: Steven Yeun, Beef

Mejor actriz de reparto

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

GANADORA: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Mejor actor de reparto

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

GANADOR: Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Mejor actuación de stand-up comedy en televisión

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

GANADOR: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

