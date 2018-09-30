Secciones
  • La Capital | laocho2017La Capital | laocho2017
  • La Capital | delsiglo2017La Capital | delsiglo2017
  • La Capital | lared2017La Capital | lared2017
Ovación

Más de once mil socios canallas votaron al nuevo presidente del club

Rodolfo Di Pollina, Mario Moretti y Hernán Marty son los candidatos para suceder a Broglia. La votación cerró a las 18 y el resultado se conocerá alrededor de las 19.30.

18:18 hs - Domingo 30 de Septiembre de 2018

Los socios de Central ya definieron el futuro político del club. Fueron más de 11 mil los votaron al nuevo presidente que gobernará los destinos del club hasta 2022. Las urnas cerraron a las 18 horas y se espera que alrededor de las 19.30 se conozca quién sucederá en el cargo en el cargo a Raúl Broglia.
En total eran unos de 40 mil socios auriazules que están en condiciones de participar de las elección, Rodolfo Di Pollina, Mario Moretti y Hernán Marty son los tres candidatos que se miden por asumir la dirigencia de la entidad de Arroyito.
Elecciones central
Tres listas se disputan los destinos del club de Arroyito. La oficialista Foro Canallas Unidos, con Rodolfo Di Pollina a la cabeza; Fuerza Auriazul, que lleva a Mario Moretti como candidato a presidente; y Comunidad Canalla, con Hernán Marty al frente.
Embed
Embed
Embed

¿Te gustó la nota?

Relacionadas

Dejanos tu comentario