central-newell's

Lo que resta de la temporada para leprosos y canallas

Central y Newell's, con agenda para lo que queda de la Superliga. El canalla debuta el 24/1 y la lepra el 25/1.

00:00 hs - Martes 24 de Diciembre de 2019

Los 7 de la Superliga

17ª

Central-Huracán / Arsenal-Newell's

18ª

Independiente-Central / Newell's-San Lorenzo

19ª

Banfield-Central / Newell's-Estudiantes

20ª

Central-Gimnasia / Lanús-Newell's

21ª

Def. y justicia-Central / Newell's-Colón

22ª

Central-Arsenal / Racing-Newell's

23ª

Argentinos-Central / Newell's-Godoy Cruz

Los 11 de la Copa Superliga Zona B

1ª Central-Colón

2ª Racing-Central

3ª Central-Def. y justicia

4ª Central-Lanús

5ª Aldosivi-Central

6ª Central-Estudiantes

7ª Huracán-Central

8ª Central-Argentinos

9ª River-Central

10ª Talleres-Central

11ª Central-Atl. Tucumán

Los 11 de la Copa Superliga Zona A

1ª C.Córdoba (SE)-Newell's

2ª Newell's-Patronato

3ª Gimnasia-Newell's

4ª Unión-Newell's

5ª Newell's-Arsenal

6ª Banfield-Newell's

7ª Newell's-Boca

8ª Godoy Cruz-Newell's

9ª Newell's-Independiente

10ª Newell's-Vélez

11ª San Lorenzo-Newell's

