Lo que resta de la temporada para leprosos y canallas

Los 7 de la Superliga
17ª
Central-Huracán / Arsenal-Newell's
18ª
Independiente-Central / Newell's-San Lorenzo
19ª
Banfield-Central / Newell's-Estudiantes
20ª
Central-Gimnasia / Lanús-Newell's
21ª
Def. y justicia-Central / Newell's-Colón
22ª
Central-Arsenal / Racing-Newell's
23ª
Argentinos-Central / Newell's-Godoy Cruz
Los 11 de la Copa Superliga Zona B
1ª Central-Colón
2ª Racing-Central
3ª Central-Def. y justicia
4ª Central-Lanús
5ª Aldosivi-Central
6ª Central-Estudiantes
7ª Huracán-Central
8ª Central-Argentinos
9ª River-Central
10ª Talleres-Central
11ª Central-Atl. Tucumán
Los 11 de la Copa Superliga Zona A
1ª C.Córdoba (SE)-Newell's
2ª Newell's-Patronato
3ª Gimnasia-Newell's
4ª Unión-Newell's
5ª Newell's-Arsenal
6ª Banfield-Newell's
7ª Newell's-Boca
8ª Godoy Cruz-Newell's
9ª Newell's-Independiente
10ª Newell's-Vélez
11ª San Lorenzo-Newell's