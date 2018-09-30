La campeona de tenis Serena Williams causó furor en las redes sociales con un video en el que aparece cantando en toples, con las manos en los senos, para una campaña de prevención del cáncer.

La tenista estadounidense canta a capela la canción "I Touch Myself" ("Me toco") del grupo australiano The Divinyls, en apoyo a la organización Breast Cancer Network Australia.

"En este mes de sensibilización sobre el cáncer de mama, he grabado una versión del éxito mundial de Divinyls I Touch Myself para recordar a las mujeres que realicen de forma regular un autoexamen", escribe Serena Williams en su cuenta Instagram.

"Sí, tuve que hacer un esfuerzo, pero lo hice porque es una cuestión que afecta a todas las mujeres, de todos los colores y en todo el mundo. La detección precoz es crucial. Salva tantas vidas", añade. "I Touch Myself" fue coescrita por la cantante de Divinyls Chrissy Amphlett, quien murió en 2013 de un cáncer de mama a los 53 años.

"Este video musical forma parte del proyecto I Touch Myself en honor a la diva Chrissy Amphlett quien murió de cáncer de seno, y nos legó su canción para recordar a las mujeres que su salud es lo primero", declaró la ganadora de 23 títulos de Grand Slam. Diez horas después de colgarlo en internet el domingo por la mañana, el video ya acumulaba más de 1,6 millones de vistas.