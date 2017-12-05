Información general
Un policía evitó con sus manos que un camión cayera de un puente
El oficial de tránsito resistió durante 15 minutos. En las redes explotaron los mensajes.
11:18 hs - Martes 05 de Diciembre de 2017
1st on the scene of this collision on the #A1M this morning and faced with a vehicle balancing over the edge of a bridge with the driver trapped! After holding on to the vehicle to stop it swaying in the wind I can't begin to desribe my relief when @WYFRS arrived on scene! pic.twitter.com/E8ilktlOl7— Motorway Martin (@WYP_PCWILLIS) 1 de diciembre de 2017
Emergency services worked incredibly hard together this morning to rescue the driver of this vehicle on the A1 (M). The male casualty is recovering in hospital after what must have been a terrifying ordeal - we wish him well. @YorkshireHart @WYP_RPU @YorksAmbulance pic.twitter.com/vNfQ6gW9Ma— West Yorkshire Fire (@WYFRS) 1 de diciembre de 2017
