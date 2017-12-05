Secciones
  • La Capital | laocho2017La Capital | laocho2017
  • La Capital | delsiglo2017La Capital | delsiglo2017
  • La Capital | lared2017La Capital | lared2017
Información general

Un policía de tránsito evitó con sus manos que un camión cayera de un puente

El oficial de tránsito resistió durante 15 minutos. En las redes explotaron los mensajes de felicitación.

11:18 hs - Martes 05 de Diciembre de 2017

Un policía de tránsito se convirtió en héroe al evitar con sus propias manos y realizando un esfuerzo extremo que un camión que había sufrido un accidente cayera al vacío desde un puente.
Martin Willis fue el primero en llegar a un punto de Yorkshire Oeste, en Inglaterra, donde un camión accidentado se balanceaba en los bordes de un puente con el conductor atrapado en su interior. Durante 15 minutos, el tiempo que tardaron en llegar los servicios de emergencia, el policía se aferró a una de las ruedas del rodado y evitó que cayera al vacío.
Embed

"Después de aferrarme al vehículo para prevenir que se tambaleara por el viento, ni siquiera puedo describir el alivio que sentí cuando los servicios de emergencia llegaron al lugar", comentó Willis a The Huddersfield Examiner.
Tras aparecer las fotos de su acto increíble acto en la red, el policía recibió muchos mensajes y felicitaciones de parte de los usuarios, quienes lo tildaron de "héroe" en muchas publicaciones.
Embed

El conductor del vehículo, que resultó herido gravemente en el accidente, fue hospitalizado tras ser rescatado por los servicios de emergencia, que se valieron de cuerdas para devolver el camión a la carretera, según informó el cuerpo de bomberos del Yorkshire del Oeste en su cuenta de Twitter.
Preguntado sobre las posibles razones del accidente, Willis comentó a The Huddersfield Examiner que el día del accidente "había bastante nieve y hielo en la carretera".

¿Te gustó la nota?

Relacionadas

Dejanos tu comentario

Segui Leyendo