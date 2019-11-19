Secciones
Información general

Sale a cazar y se fotografía en poses sensuales junto a sus presas

Lucy Rose Jaine muestra orgullosa un amplio catálogo de animales cazados en su cuenta de Instagram.

Martes 19 de Noviembre de 2019

Su cuenta en Instagram se podría traducir como "La cazadora Lucy Jaine", y no hace falta mucho más para explicar su feed: Lucy Rose Jaine puede verse en las fotos aferrándose a los cuernos de un ciervo recién cazado, llevando sobre los hombros un cerdo salvaje ensangrentado o exhibiendo con orgullo varios pavos que cuelgan de sus pescuezos.

En todas las fotos Lucy se muestra feliz, sonriente, y hasta en más de una ocasión posa en ropa interior para las fotos. Varios grupos ecologistas pusieron el grito en el cielo, pero para ella es una actividad perfectamente normal.

2019-11-19 hunting2.jpg

Lucy Rose Jaine tiene tres hijos y se dedica a pintar casas. Lo que la hace diferente son esas fotos sensuales rodeadas de sangre animal. Pero todo el alboroto que generan las imágenes la afecta poco y nada: Lucy y su marido, Sharm, suelen ir a cazar juntos, y al final del día juntan sus presas y se fotografían para subir las imágenes a Instagram. La mujer ni siquiera se toma el tiempo de responder los cuestionamientos.

Lucy repite el ritual hasta dos veces por semana, incluso en algunas oportunidades va acompañada por sus niños. Y hasta tiene un video en que muestra como carnea y despelleja a un cerdo salvaje.

