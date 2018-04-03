Secciones
  • La Capital | laocho2017La Capital | laocho2017
  • La Capital | delsiglo2017La Capital | delsiglo2017
  • La Capital | lared2017La Capital | lared2017
Información general

Pánico en Estados Unidos por un tiroteo en las oficinas de YouTube

Los trabajadores de la compañía reportaron a través de la red social Twitter un tiroteo en la sede de California.

17:42 hs - Martes 03 de Abril de 2018

Los trabajadores de YouTube han reportado un tiroteo en la sede de YouTube en California. Según han afirmado varios usuarios a través de la cuenta de Twitter, el presunto tirador sigue estando activo.
Embed

Embed
En otra publicación, otro empleado informó que se encontraba en una reunión cuando vio a gente corriendo. Lo primero que pensó fue que era un terremoto, hasta que le alertaron de que había una persona disparando.
elyoutube

Según las primeras informaciones, algunos trabajadores han sido evacuados y se encuentran a salvo. La sede de San Bruno alberga alrededor de 1.100 empleados, aunque no se ha confirmado si han sido todos evacuados y si hay heridos o víctimas mortales.
Embed
Por su parte, la Policía de San Bruno, donde está ubicada la sede de YouTube, recomendó a todo el mundo que se alejaran de la zona cercana a la compañía.
Embed
Embed

Embed

Embed
Embed


¿Te gustó la nota?

Relacionadas

Dejanos tu comentario

Segui Leyendo