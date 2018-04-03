Ovación
El golazo de chilena de Cristiano en la paliza del Madrid a Juventus
El portugués fue otra vez el héroe con un doblete y una asistencia para el 3-0 por la ida de los cuartos de final de la Champions.
17:42 hs - Martes 03 de Abril de 2018
