Cómo es Bennu, el asteroide que podría chocar contra la Tierra

So we're clear, that rock was like that when I got here ...



This image from DS:BBD Flyby 1 shows the rocky surface of Bennu just south of the equator. That cracked rock is 69 ft long, about the length of 4 parallel parking spots.



More detail: https://t.co/K6AIU86vNH pic.twitter.com/aQrHj5fLqP