Escenario

Los vecinos del Bronx en pie de guerra contra el "Guasón"

Los fans de la película van a sacarse fotos a la escalera donde el villano hace su baile final.

07:52 hs - Jueves 24 de Octubre de 2019

La película “Guasón” sigue rompiendo la taquilla alrededor del planeta. Desde su estreno a principios de octubre recaudó 745 millones de dólares. Tanta repercusión tuvo el filme y el trabajo de Joaquin Phoenix, que los especialistas consideran al intérprete con un serio candidato a quedarse con el Oscar a Mejor Actor en 2020.

Y como sucede cada vez que una película se convierte en un ícono los escenarios donde fue rodada se convierten en lugares hacia donde peregrinan los amantes del cine. Así fue cómo, en los últimos días, las escaleras donde el Guasón hace su celebrado baile final, ubicada en el corazón del Bronx, se convirtió en un suceso turístico.

jokercartel01.png

El furor de los fans del villano de Batman, que van disfrazados a tomarse fotografías a las escaleras, enojó a los vecinos de Highbridge en el Bronx que publicaron mensajes en las redes sociales y pegaron carteles en los postes de alumbrado contra la moda de sacarse selfies en una locación que, hasta el estreno del filme, era tranquila.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

The best thing about going to the joker stairs is the fact google maps calls it a place of worship haha #joker #newyork #batman #jokerstairs

Una publicación compartida de Senpai ⛩ (@click_here_and_win) el

"Llegan en grupo y bloquean las escaleras a quienes realmente las necesitamos. Lo hacen bailando y haciendo movimientos tontos sin darse cuenta de lo que provocan a los que vivimos allí. Además, lo hacen para homenajear al protagonista de la película, que en parte, genera una rebelión contra la gente que es exactamente como ellos", lanzó @jaythreads, que finalizó su posteo con el hashtag #YourTourismIsToxic (Tu turismo es tóxico).

