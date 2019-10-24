07:52 hs - Jueves 24 de Octubre de 2019
La película “Guasón” sigue rompiendo la taquilla alrededor del planeta. Desde su estreno a principios de octubre recaudó 745 millones de dólares. Tanta repercusión tuvo el filme y el trabajo de Joaquin Phoenix, que los especialistas consideran al intérprete con un serio candidato a quedarse con el Oscar a Mejor Actor en 2020.
Y como sucede cada vez que una película se convierte en un ícono los escenarios donde fue rodada se convierten en lugares hacia donde peregrinan los amantes del cine. Así fue cómo, en los últimos días, las escaleras donde el Guasón hace su celebrado baile final, ubicada en el corazón del Bronx, se convirtió en un suceso turístico.
El furor de los fans del villano de Batman, que van disfrazados a tomarse fotografías a las escaleras, enojó a los vecinos de Highbridge en el Bronx que publicaron mensajes en las redes sociales y pegaron carteles en los postes de alumbrado contra la moda de sacarse selfies en una locación que, hasta el estreno del filme, era tranquila.
This really a tragedy pic.twitter.com/AsSFoP3cN1— GravitysEnemy (@GravitysEnemy) October 21, 2019
y’all are FUCKING parasites y’all really trying to rename the stairs and make it a tourist spot just for ANOTHER area to be destroyed by new age colonization this spot WILL get gentrified and more marginalized people will be displaced fuck the joker and especially fuck joker fans pic.twitter.com/sqw8VotLKp— maria thot (@spideyheaux) October 22, 2019
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The best thing about going to the joker stairs is the fact google maps calls it a place of worship haha #joker #newyork #batman #jokerstairs
Una publicación compartida de Senpai ⛩ (@click_here_and_win) el
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Y’all show up here in groups, block the stairs for those who actually need to use them for hours on end, dancing and making complete fools of yourselves without ever considering the inconvenience you’re causing locals. All for the sake of praising a film who’s protagonist, in part, rebelled against people exactly like you. Entitled brats who think they can just go anywhere and do whatever they want without suffering any consequences. My hood isn’t your insta-moment. My hood is no place for clown make up and selfie sticks. Renaming an area I avoided virtually my entire childhood “Joker Stairs” on Google maps is offensive. Constantly trying to claim and re-brand marginalized neighborhoods to make them more marketable for the wealthy is dangerous and irresponsible. I stood there and watched y’all for almost an hour and not one of you stepped foot in the bodega across the street to contribute a single dollar back into the community you’re all exploiting for likes. I loved the movie, but this is ridiculous. If it were the other way around, police would get called immediately and I’d be arrested for trespassing. But somehow we have to let y’all treat our block like it’s Comic Con. That’s bullshit. #YourTourismIsToxic and in poor taste. Stay the fuck out.
Una publicación compartida de Uptown Slim (@jaythreads) el
"Llegan en grupo y bloquean las escaleras a quienes realmente las necesitamos. Lo hacen bailando y haciendo movimientos tontos sin darse cuenta de lo que provocan a los que vivimos allí. Además, lo hacen para homenajear al protagonista de la película, que en parte, genera una rebelión contra la gente que es exactamente como ellos", lanzó @jaythreads, que finalizó su posteo con el hashtag #YourTourismIsToxic (Tu turismo es tóxico).