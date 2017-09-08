La carta que le envió el representante inglés de Mefro Wheels a Lifschitz

El lunes la ex Mefro Wheels retomará su actividad en la planta de llantas de acero que ahora será gestionada por la autopartista santafesina Cirubon. Una primera tanda de 15 obreros ingresará el lunes a realizar tareas de acondicionamiento, con la perspectiva de retomar la producción en 15 ó 20 días.

Tras esa resolución, el representante de la parte empresaria vendedora de Mefro Wheels a Cirubon, Wolf Waschkuhn, le mandó una misiva al gobernador Miguel Lifschitz , con quien se reunió en Londres cuando transcurría el conflicto para buscar alternativas.

Dear Governor Ing. Lifschitz, dear Minister Contigiani:

I am sure that you have followed the events at mefro wheels Panamerica since our last visit with some interest. The concourse preventive, lodged at the court of Rosario, was finally accepted on 22 August. The company has since been protected from any enforcement action, which had been my intention for many months. By virtue of the opening of the proceeding, the leasing contract with Cirubon came into force.

The plant will be reopened on Monday, 11 September with the first workers re-entering the plant. This will be accompanied by a press release.

Whilst it has taken some time and the process is by far not finished, we have collectively been able to overcome many hurdles.

At this important juncture, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all who contributed, notably Govenor Ing. Lifschitz, Minister Contigiani, our lawyer Fabio Cerrutti Sacco, Ricardo Cicarelli and my friend Dr. Carlos Mack.

Clearly, the revival of the entreprise only commenced and a lot more has to be done. If we continue to work in the same spirit of collaboration and with perseverance, I am confident that the second part of the journey will be successful and gratifying for all involved, too - government, Thor, Grupo Cirubon and the employees.

Many thanks again.

Estimado Gobernador Ing. Lifschitz, querido Ministro Contigiani:

Estoy seguro de que han seguido con interés los eventos en Mefro Wheels Panamerica desde nuestra última visita. El concurso preventivo, presentado en la Corte de Rosario, fue finalmente aceptado el 22 de agosto. Desde entonces, la compañía ha sido protegida de cualquier acción coercitiva, que había sido mi intención durante muchos meses. En virtud de la apertura del procedimiento, entró en vigor el contrato de arrendamiento con Cirubon.

La planta se reabrirá el lunes 11 de septiembre con la entrada de los primeros trabajadores en la planta. Esto será acompañado por un comunicado de prensa.

Si bien ha tomado algún tiempo y el proceso no ha terminado, hemos sido colectivamente capaces de superar muchos obstáculos.

En esta importante coyuntura, quisiera expresar mi sincera gratitud a todos los que contribuyeron, notablemente Gobernador Ing. Lifschitz, el Ministro Contigiani, nuestro abogado Fabio Cerrutti Sacco, Ricardo Cicarelli y mi amigo el Dr. Carlos Mack.

Claramente, el renacimiento de la empresa sólo ha comenzado y tiene que hacerse mucho mas . Si seguimos trabajando en el mismo espíritu de colaboración y con perseverancia, estoy seguro de que la segunda parte del viaje será exitosa y gratificante para todos los involucrados: gobierno, Thor, Grupo Cirubon y los empleados.

Dear Wolf

Thank you for your email. Finally, our joint efforts seem to lead the destiny of Mefrowheels Panamerican. We will be accompanying the reopening on Monday, September 11 with great satisfaction.

I share your words Wolf, and I appreciate the goodwill, commitment and confidence to get here. I have always believed in dialogue as the best tool to find overcoming solutions. This experience reaffirms this.

As I told you in our last meeting in Rosario, I hope that new plans could put us in touch again.

Santa Fe needs projects that boost its industrial capacity and in our government you can find an attentive team to collaborate to make it possible.

Best regards,

Miguel Lifschitz

Estimado Wolf

Gracias por su correo. Finalmente, nuestros esfuerzos conjuntos parecen encaminar el destino de Mefrowheels Panamericana. Estaremos acompañando la reapertura el lunes 11 de septiembre con gran satisfacción.

Comparto sus palabras Wolf, y agradezco la buena voluntad, el compromiso y la confianza para llegar hasta aquí. Siempre he creído en el diálogo como la mejor herramienta para encontrar soluciones superadoras. Esta experiencia lo reafirma.

Como le comentara en nuestro último encuentro en Rosario, espero que nuevos planes nos pongan en contacto.

Santa Fe necesita de proyectos que motoricen su capacidad industrial y en nuestro gobierno encuentra un equipo atento a colaborar para hacerlo posible.

Un abrazo,

Miguel Lifschitz

Gobernador de Santa Fe.